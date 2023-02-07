All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: Balia Inspector Uses Filmy Dialogues To Talk About Girls’ Safety In School, Wins Praise
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Uttar Pradesh, 7 Feb 2023 11:16 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
In a video shared by @bstvlive on Twitter, several police officers of UP’s Balia district can be seen standing in a row. The video starts with an inspector giving a speech to the girl students. The video has gone viral because the inspector uses filmy dialogues to convey the message that the school authority and police are responsible for the safety of female students on the school premises.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal