Caste discrimination
Videos
Uttar Pradesh: 7-Year- Old Girl Locked In Classroom For 18 Hours In School

Uttar Pradesh,  2 Oct 2022 10:49 AM GMT

A 7-year-old girl remained locked up in a school on September 20 in UP's Sambhal for 18 hours after the staff went home without checking if any child was left behind. The incident came to light only when the school opened on September 21. The girl's grandmother reached the school only to be told by the staff that there were no children left there. The Block Education Officer said that after the school hours were over, the teachers and other staff members did not inspect the rooms. "It is a case of negligence and action will be taken against the entire staff," he added.

