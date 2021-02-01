US: Office Of Senate Parliamentarian Ransacked After Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Building

Hours after US President Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington over his election defeat, the Washington DC Police chief confirmed the death of four people and arrest of 52 people.

The aftermath of the mob violence showed that the Senate was left in chaos.

Many Senate members like Representative Elaine Luria, who was present during the mob violence expressed her grief on Twitter. "I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside. Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots," she tweeted.

" I don't recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans," she further said.

All the buildings in the US Capitol complex had been placed under lockdown for a while. Later, after the police had taken the charge of the Capitol and secured the place completely, the lawmakers resumed the election clarification.