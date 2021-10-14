All section
UPSC Aspirants Hold Protest At Delhi Jantar Mantar Demanding Extra Attempt
Writer: Vanshika Bhatt
Delhi, 14 Oct 2021 9:57 AM GMT
Over a hundred Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants staged a 'Satyagrah' at the Jantar Mantar on October 13 to demand an extra attempt. They say they lost their chance due to the first wave of Coronavirus, or exhausted their last attempt.
