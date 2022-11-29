All section
The Logical Indian Crew
UP: Woman Police Officer Performs Duty On Road While Carrying Her 6-Month-Old Child
Uttar Pradesh, 29 Nov 2022 4:28 AM GMT
Most of the time, mothers usually shoulder the bulk of responsibilities in a family. Even though she contributes equally monetarily to run the household, she does not fall behind in child-rearing. The video of a female constable doing dual duties on one such event in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh is going viral on the Internet. In the viral video, a female police officer is seen holding her 6-month-old toddler while performing her duty on the road. The incident has drawn attention and discussion among the people. The female officer was offered a position at the police station after the video went viral.
