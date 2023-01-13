UP: Under Lack Of Ambulance Services, Patient Carried Using Buffalo Cart In Bulandshahr

All section
Uttar Pradesh,  13 Jan 2023

In Bulandshahr, The buffalo cart became an ambulance for the poor patient as the ambulances did not reach them even after calling several times. Here, a cot was placed on a buffalo cart in which the patient was lying. The patient reached the hospital, covering a distance of 30 kilometers. After this video went viral, there was an uproar at the public health department. Bulandshahr CMO has ordered immediate action in the matter.

