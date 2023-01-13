All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
UP: Under Lack Of Ambulance Services, Patient Carried Using Buffalo Cart In Bulandshahr
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 13 Jan 2023 10:55 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
In Bulandshahr, The buffalo cart became an ambulance for the poor patient as the ambulances did not reach them even after calling several times. Here, a cot was placed on a buffalo cart in which the patient was lying. The patient reached the hospital, covering a distance of 30 kilometers. After this video went viral, there was an uproar at the public health department. Bulandshahr CMO has ordered immediate action in the matter.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
In A First, FSSAI Releases Standards For Basmati Rice To Regulate Trade Practices & Prevent Adulteration