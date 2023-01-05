All section
UP: Students Forced To Attend School In Severe Cold As No Winter Holidays Declared
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Uttar Pradesh, 5 Jan 2023 1:15 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
The cold wave has gripped Uttar Pradesh, and as per the IMD weather updates, the condition is expected to remain the same for this week. Several schools in the state declared winter holidays. However, this video from UP’s Sambhal is catching people’s attention. In the video, some students dressed in school uniforms can be seen sitting in a rickshaw. People have alleged that private English medium schools are still being opened in the city.
