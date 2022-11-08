All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch : UP Special Task Force Team Raids Petrol Pumps For Selling Adulterated Fuel
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Uttar Pradesh, 8 Nov 2022 12:27 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
UP's Special Task Force (STF) arrested seven people in Meerut and Baghpat for allegedly duping consumers by selling adulterated fuel. The raids were conducted at Royal filling station in Saini, Partapur filling station on Delhi road, Siddhabali petrol station in Mawana, Dilli road filling station in Madhavpuram while Shiv service station in Meerut-Baghpat road
