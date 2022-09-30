All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
UP: Probe Ordered After Mid-Day Meal Chapatis Found Strewn On Floor At Govt school
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 30 Sep 2022 11:53 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A video of primary school Goyla in the Bakshi Ka Talab area of Lucknow went viral, showing chapatis meant for mid-day meal strewn on the floor and transferred to a plastic bag. The UP basic education department ordered a probe into the incident after the video went viral. The video exposes the tall claim of the state basic education department of hygiene in the distribution of mid-day meals in schools. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Arun Kumar said he had seen the video and ordered a probe. He said as per rules, the entire mid-day meal distribution was to be done under the headmaster's and teachers' watchful eyes.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
My Story: ' I Would Draw Portraits While Working In Sabzi Mandis Which Eventually Came To People's Notice'