The Logical Indian Crew
UP: Poor Quality Construction Material Being Used For Infrastructure In Chitrakoot
Uttar Pradesh, 30 Jan 2023 10:01 AM GMT
A Twitter video shared by Pankaj Tiwari Journalist on January 25 shows substandard quality material being used by contractors for constructing infrastructure in Hela, Manikpur. The villagers are unhappy with the caliber of work being done and encounter numerous difficulties due to the dire state of the roads.
