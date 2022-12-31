All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
UP Policeman Fails To Load A Rifle During Surprise Inspection, Triggers Laughter
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Uttar Pradesh, 31 Dec 2022 4:35 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The video of a sub-inspector at a UP police station shocked the internet as he tried to put the bullet through the hose, treating the gun like a cannon from a couple of centuries ago. When asked how he would unload, he tilted the gun forward, and the bullet slid out. The incident happened when Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) RK Bhardwaj went for a surprise check at a police station in Sant Kabir Nagar.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
My Story: 'Despite Autism Given Speech Difficulties, I Found My Calling In Music & Won The National Award Thrice'
My Story: 'My Child's Diagnosis Moved Me To Build First Ever Clinic For FX Syndrome & Educate Parents About Neurodivergence'