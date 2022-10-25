All section
UP Police Arrests 10 For Selling Fake Platelets After Dengue Patient Dies Of 'Mosambi Juice' In Drip
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 25 Oct 2022 4:03 AM GMT
Two days after a dengue patient in Prayagraj died after allegedly being administered mosambi juice instead of plasma, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 10 members of a gang on October 21. The Police said that the arrests were carried out after a tip-off and mentioned that fake platelet pouches were recovered from the possession of the accused gang members. Also, SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey disclosed that nearly 12 people were arrested recently for allegedly supplying blood illegally.
