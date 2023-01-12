All section
The Logical Indian Crew
UP: Police Appeals Citizens To Use Fog Lights & Lower Speed Of Vehicles Amidst Dense Fog
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 12 Jan 2023 4:09 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A Twitter video shared by Bharat Samachar on January 9 shows the presence of dense fog on the Bulandshahr highway. Police are appealing to citizens to drive slowly and use fog lights in vehicles amidst fog to prevent accidents.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
