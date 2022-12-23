All section
UP: Negligence Of Kannauj Medical College Comes To Light As Patient Receives No Assistance
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 23 Dec 2022 11:49 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
In UP's Kannauj, cases of negligence of the health department often come to the fore. A Twitter video shared by Bharat Samachar on December 21 depicts a similar situation where an elderly man sitting in a wheelchair with a broken leg is being taken by his relatives. The medical college staff's negligence can be seen in the video, as no stretcher or assistance was provided to the patient.
