All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

UP: Negligence Of Kannauj Medical College Comes To Light As Patient Receives No Assistance

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Uttar Pradesh,  23 Dec 2022 11:49 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

In UP's Kannauj, cases of negligence of the health department often come to the fore. A Twitter video shared by Bharat Samachar on December 21 depicts a similar situation where an elderly man sitting in a wheelchair with a broken leg is being taken by his relatives. The medical college staff's negligence can be seen in the video, as no stretcher or assistance was provided to the patient.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
UP 
Negligence 
Kannauj 
Medical 
College 
Patient 
Assistance 

Must Reads

Uttarakhand's Almora Jail Trains Inmates In Mushroom Production, Aims To Make Them Self-Reliant
Centre Introduces 'Jan Vishwas Bill' To Boost Ease Of Business By Decriminalising Minor Offences, All You Need To Know
Parliament Panel Calls For Digital Competition Act To Regulate Anti-Competitive Practices By Tech Giants
Steering Hope! Single Mother Becomes First Woman Govt Bus Driver In UP
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X