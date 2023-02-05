All section
UP: Kushinagar DM Flags Off LED Van Exhibition To Raise Public Awareness On Girl Child Education
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 5 Feb 2023 10:26 AM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
An LED van exhibition was organized in Kushinagar to inculcate reading habits among children and raise public awareness on the issues of girl-child education and empowerment. The District Magistrate flagged off the exhibition. The officials also informed how the Read Along app helped students in Uttar Pradesh continue learning, even during Covid-led school closures. The Read Along app launched by Google India is designed to improve reading and comprehension skills in students, helping them achieve their foundational literacy goals.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain