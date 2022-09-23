All section
UP: Kabaddi Players Served Food Stored In Toilet; Sports Officer Suspended
Uttar Pradesh, 23 Sep 2022 8:25 AM GMT
Kabaddi players at a State-level tournament in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur were allegedly served food that was stored in a toilet, prompting the authorities to suspend the district sports officer, Animesh Saxena, for laxity and blacklisting the caterer. The incident drew sharp condemnation from several politicians, including BJP’s Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal among a host of others.
