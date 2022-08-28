All section
The Logical Indian Crew
UP: Intermittent Rains Cool Down Lucknow But Results In Waterlogged Roads
Writer: Tareen Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 28 Aug 2022 8:01 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
While weather remained pleasant as intermittent rain lashed the city for the second consecutive day on 30th July, waterlogging due to heavy rainfall and choked drains also continued in many parts, causing inconvenience to people and school children. Vehicles could also be seen floating on flooded roads.
