All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
UP: Elderly Woman Reaches Police Station For Help After Allegedly Facing Brutalities By Son & Daughter-In-Law
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 9 Jan 2023 12:06 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A Twitter video shared by Bharat Samachar on January 3 shows an elderly woman visiting the police station for help after growing tired of being brutally treated by her son and daughter-in-law in Hardoi. The policeman heard her plea and resolved their family issues. The officer also demonstrated compassion by giving the elderly woman a fresh pair of slippers.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Flying Toward Inclusivity! This Global Airways Introduces Hijab & Jumpsuits For Their Cabin Crew, Know More
Rainbow Soars Higher! Despite Chilly Winter, Delhi Pride Walk Sees Hundreds Of Members & Allies Participate