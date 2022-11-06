All section
UP: CM Yogi Inaugurates 2nd Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup Tournament In Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh, 6 Nov 2022 9:18 AM GMT
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the second tournament of the Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter in Lucknow on October 31. On occasion, the CM said: “Many programmes are going on since morning today to pay tribute to the architect of modern India. I am delighted to see that after ‘Run for Unity’ in 75 districts, a cricket tournament has been organized. I congratulate all the participants, organizers and sponsors for it.”
