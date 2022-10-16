UP: Ballia Patient Transported To Emergency Ward On Bike Due To Lack Of Stretcher

All section
Uttar Pradesh,  16 Oct 2022 11:25 AM GMT

The video of a patient being taken to the emergency ward by bike in the Ballia district hospital is becoming fiercely viral on social media. It is said that the patient was transported in this manner since there was no stretcher available and his health was deteriorating. The fact that there was no availability of stretchers is being denied by the hospital administration.

