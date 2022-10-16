All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
UP: Ballia Patient Transported To Emergency Ward On Bike Due To Lack Of Stretcher
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 16 Oct 2022 11:25 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The video of a patient being taken to the emergency ward by bike in the Ballia district hospital is becoming fiercely viral on social media. It is said that the patient was transported in this manner since there was no stretcher available and his health was deteriorating. The fact that there was no availability of stretchers is being denied by the hospital administration.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Chhattisgarh Olympics: Here's How This Event Promotes Rural Women Participation & Traditional State Sports
No, This Viral Video Does Not Show Nude Iranian Protestors; Viral Video Is From 2019 Chilean Protests