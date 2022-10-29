All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
UP: 29 Wagons Of Goods Train Derail At Ramwan Station Near Fatehpur
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 29 Oct 2022 10:44 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
As many as 29 wagons of a goods train derailed at Ramwan station near Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur on October 23 due to which rail traffic was affected on Kanpur-Prayagraj section of the North Central Railway. Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, said there was no loss of life or property in the incident.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
ISSF World Championships: With Best-Ever Performance, India Receives 3 Olympic Quotas For 2024 Paris Games
Opposition Alleges Govt Using 'Poisonous Chemical' To Suppress Yamuna Froth, AAP Says As Per Centre's Advice