Caste discrimination
Videos
Unnao Rape Victims' Mother Gets Congress Ticket For U.P Assembly Election

Writer: Aditya Pran Changkakati

Uttar Pradesh,  31 Jan 2022 3:47 PM GMT

Ankita Singh

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Congress has named the mother of the 2017 Unnao rape victim as its candidate for next month's assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. The name of the mother of the 19-year-old victim was released among the first list of 125 names by the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today. The victim's mother has been fielded from Unnao's Bangarmau, the same seat where Sengar won as a BJP candidate in 2017 and remained the lawmaker till his conviction in the case. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who launched the "Ladki hoon, lad Sakti hoon" campaign in Uttar Pradesh (UP), said, 'Our list sends a new message if you have been a victim of harassment and torture, the Congress will support you.' In October 2021, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced a 40% reservation for women in UP's next assembly election.

Writer : Aditya Pran Changkakati
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati
UP Elections 2022 
Priyanka Gandhi 
Inc 
Congress 

