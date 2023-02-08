All section
Unity In Creativity! Nagaland Villagers Set Example Of Teamwork By Making Textiles In Systematic Manner
Nagaland, 8 Feb 2023 1:37 PM GMT
Nagaland and other northeastern states are known for their handloom and bamboo products. Many tribes living in Nagaland make textiles using the traditional backstrap loom. A video on how these products are made was shared on social media by Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju. In the video, a group of Naga women can be seen sitting in a circle, systematically cleaning the cotton balls and then ginning them. They then use the cleaned cotton fibers to turn them into threads using a particular type of spindle. Lastly, a group of women transforms these threads into a whole fabric.
