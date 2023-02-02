All section
Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Proposes Change In Tax Structure, Here’re Some Important Updates
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 2 Feb 2023 5:00 AM GMT
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The government has reworked the income tax slabs in the new tax regime and said there will be no tax on income of upto ₹ 7 lakh a year -- up from ₹ 5 lakh. FC also proposed to change the tax structure in this regime by reducing the number of tax slabs to 5 and increasing the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh.
