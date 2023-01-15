Unfit For Commute, Risk To Life: Senior Citizens Protest Against Deteriorating Roads In Chennai

All section
Tamil Nadu,  15 Jan 2023 3:32 AM GMT

An 85-year-old activist V Santhanam and other senior citizens lie down on the road to protest in Chennai's Tambaram. They have made this unique protest to highlight the roads' bad condition and bring them to the attention of the authorities. The state of the road has been precarious for the past year.

