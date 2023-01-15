All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Unfit For Commute, Risk To Life: Senior Citizens Protest Against Deteriorating Roads In Chennai
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Tamil Nadu, 15 Jan 2023 3:32 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
An 85-year-old activist V Santhanam and other senior citizens lie down on the road to protest in Chennai's Tambaram. They have made this unique protest to highlight the roads' bad condition and bring them to the attention of the authorities. The state of the road has been precarious for the past year.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Cracks In Houses Seen At Uttarakhand's Selang & Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh; Could There Be More Joshimath?