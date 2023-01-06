'Unexpected Happiness With Unexpected People': Customers Invite Zomato Delivery Agent To Celebrate New Year

All section
India,  6 Jan 2023

As the country welcomed 2023 with great enthusiasm, food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy saw a massive surge in orders on New Year's Eve. A video posted on Twitter by @SrivatsaKishan shows a group of friends celebrating the New Year with a Zomato delivery agent. "We ordered food at the last minute, around 11:00 PM, and it reached around exactly 12:00 AM, so we celebrated the new year with the Zomato delivery partner," reads the post's caption. The heartwarming gesture got a thumbs-up from Twitter, who appreciated the men for including the delivery guy in their celebrations.

