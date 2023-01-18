All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
UN Mission In Abyei Welcomes Deployment Of All-Women Indian Peacekeepers
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 18 Jan 2023 10:26 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The UN Interim Security Force for Abyei on January 16 welcomed the deployment of the single largest all-women platoon of peacekeepers from India, saying it reaffirms the country's continued commitment towards peacekeeping. The women peacekeepers arrived in Abyei on January 14 to begin their deployment with the UNISFA. Abyei is a disputed zone on the border of South Sudan and Sudan and has been accorded a "special administrative status." The platoon, comprising two officers and 25 other ranks, is part of an engagement platoon and specializes in community outreach. It will perform extensive security-related tasks as well.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain