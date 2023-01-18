All section
The Logical Indian Crew

UN Mission In Abyei Welcomes Deployment Of All-Women Indian Peacekeepers

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Others/World,  18 Jan 2023 10:26 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

The UN Interim Security Force for Abyei on January 16 welcomed the deployment of the single largest all-women platoon of peacekeepers from India, saying it reaffirms the country's continued commitment towards peacekeeping. The women peacekeepers arrived in Abyei on January 14 to begin their deployment with the UNISFA. Abyei is a disputed zone on the border of South Sudan and Sudan and has been accorded a "special administrative status." The platoon, comprising two officers and 25 other ranks, is part of an engagement platoon and specializes in community outreach. It will perform extensive security-related tasks as well.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
