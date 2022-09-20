All section
Udupi: Social Worker Performs 'Urulu Seve' On Ground To Highlight Poor Condition Of Roads

Karnataka,  20 Sep 2022 8:07 AM GMT

To highlight the bad condition of a road, social worker Nityananda Olakadu of Udupi on September 13 performed 'Urulu Seve' on the road after offering 'aarti' to the potholes of Indrali bridge in the city. 'Urulu Seve' is a ritual that involves rolling on the ground around temples for the welfare of the society. Speaking on the occasion, Olakadu said though the tender was allotted for the road on the Udupi-Manipal national highway three years ago, the stretch is still in a pathetic condition. He also added, there are no street lights on the road and accidents are taking place in the city every day. Many cows and calves have died for the same reason.

