All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Udupi: Social Worker Performs 'Urulu Seve' On Ground To Highlight Poor Condition Of Roads
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Karnataka, 20 Sep 2022 8:07 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
To highlight the bad condition of a road, social worker Nityananda Olakadu of Udupi on September 13 performed 'Urulu Seve' on the road after offering 'aarti' to the potholes of Indrali bridge in the city. 'Urulu Seve' is a ritual that involves rolling on the ground around temples for the welfare of the society. Speaking on the occasion, Olakadu said though the tender was allotted for the road on the Udupi-Manipal national highway three years ago, the stretch is still in a pathetic condition. He also added, there are no street lights on the road and accidents are taking place in the city every day. Many cows and calves have died for the same reason.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Must Reads
Maharashtra: Since August 15, Locals Sing National Anthem Every Morning In This Maoist-Affected Village
Leading Tech For Good! Know How This Foundation Is Empowering Rural Women & Youth Through Technology