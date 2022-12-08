All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Turning Desert Into Forest! Africa's Ambitious Great Green Wall Initiative Aims To Combat Climate Change
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 8 Dec 2022 4:02 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Launched in 2007 by the African Union, the game-changing African-led Great Green Wall initiative aims to restore the continent’s degraded landscapes and transform millions of lives in the Sahel.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Indonesia's New Criminal Code Bans Premarital Sex, Adultery, Insulting President & Much More, Triggers Reactions Across World
Green Tech! Kerala Startup Offers Web Platform To Plant & Track Trees, Wins Award In 'Climathon-2022'
'Climate Change, Hyper-Nationalism': This Author Explores Most Pressing Issues Of 21st Century In Fictional Narrative