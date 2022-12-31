All section
Truth Triumphs! Little Girl Points Error Made By Teacher In Grading, Netizens Appreciate Her Value
India, 31 Dec 2022 10:02 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
A young girl waited to show her father the results of her examinations, where she scored 24.4 out of 25 in Maths and 25 out of 25 in Science. When asked which makes her happier, she says Maths! Here's why!
