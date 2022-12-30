All section
Tripura: Rock-Cut Sculptures Of Unakoti Added To Tentative List Of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites
Tripura, 30 Dec 2022
Three new cultural sites in India, including the iconic Sun Temple at Modhera, historic Vadnagar town in Gujarat, and rock-cut relief sculptures of Unakoti in Tripura, have been added to the tentative list of UNESCO world heritage sites. The UNESCO website describes a tentative list as an “inventory of those properties which each State Party intends to consider for nomination.” Unakoti is one of the most important historical sites in Tripura.
