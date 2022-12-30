All section
Tripura: Rock-Cut Sculptures Of Unakoti Added To Tentative List Of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites

Tripura,  30 Dec 2022 2:17 PM GMT

Three new cultural sites in India, including the iconic Sun Temple at Modhera, historic Vadnagar town in Gujarat, and rock-cut relief sculptures of Unakoti in Tripura, have been added to the tentative list of UNESCO world heritage sites. The UNESCO website describes a tentative list as an “inventory of those properties which each State Party intends to consider for nomination.” Unakoti is one of the most important historical sites in Tripura.

