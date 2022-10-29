All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Tribals Stage Protest Over Struggle For Homeland, March 65 Km To Collector's Office
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Odisha, 29 Oct 2022 10:45 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Scores of tribals from Kesramal in Rajgangpur block of Sundargarh district staged a protest in a struggle for their homeland. According to reports, the tribals are on a 65-km march to the Collector’s office over the acquisition of 77 acres of land belonging to five panchayats for the expansion of Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited or OCL’s plant in Rajgangpur.
