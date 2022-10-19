All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
Treat Them As Your Friend!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal (Video Journalist)
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Others/World, 19 Oct 2022 3:43 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Look at this sweet stray pup waiting for her turn at a bakery in Brazil whilst her shy friend waits outside. Just look at that smile and tail wag when one of the ladies approaches and gently gives her a treat!
Must Reads
Overspeeding & Social Media! Doctor, Engineer & 2 Others Die While Chasing 300 Kmph On Facebook Live