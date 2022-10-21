All section
Transport Dept Declines Sale Of Vehicle To Woman With Special Needs, Gets DCW Notice
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Delhi, 21 Oct 2022 3:48 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on October 18 issued a notice to the city government's transport department for refusing an application from a woman with special needs to buy a large commercial vehicle, Tata Winger, and modify it to fit in a wheelchair ramp. Kajal, who is reportedly suffering from intellectual disability, cerebral palsy along with restricted mobility, said the vehicle is spacious enough to handle her motorised wheelchair and the market does not offer any other options for her specific use. The women's panel chief, Swati Maliwal shared a video of her interaction.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
