Caste discrimination
Videos
Transport Dept Declines Sale Of Vehicle To Woman With Special Needs, Gets DCW Notice

Delhi,  21 Oct 2022 3:48 AM GMT

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on October 18 issued a notice to the city government's transport department for refusing an application from a woman with special needs to buy a large commercial vehicle, Tata Winger, and modify it to fit in a wheelchair ramp. Kajal, who is reportedly suffering from intellectual disability, cerebral palsy along with restricted mobility, said the vehicle is spacious enough to handle her motorised wheelchair and the market does not offer any other options for her specific use. The women's panel chief, Swati Maliwal shared a video of her interaction.

