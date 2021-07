TLI Explains All About 'One Nation One Ration Card', Why SC Is Pushing Govt Scheme

The Supreme Court on June 29 asked all states and Union territories to implement 'One Nation, One Ration Card' (ONORC) scheme by July 31. The scheme will allow migrants workers to buy subsidised ration from any fair price shop at the place of work or stay anywhere in India. Aadhaar Card is the main biometric source for data.