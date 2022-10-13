All section
Three Cops Suspended Over Death Of Dalit Man In Custody In Fatehpur
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 13 Oct 2022 12:16 PM GMT
A constable, who was out on night patrolling, allegedly stole the mobile phone of a man sleeping on the footpath. The incident occurred during late night patrolling on October 7 at the Chhatmara crossing in Maharajpur area of the Kanpur district. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera after which the constable was suspended. During investigation, the constable was identified as Pragesh Singh and home guard as Layak Singh, posted in Maharajpur police station.
