All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
‘They Work All Day At -20 Degrees’: Sonam Wangchuk Urges People To Salute Heroes Of Ladakh
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Ladakh, 27 Jan 2023 12:15 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
In another video shared by the real-life ‘Phunsukh Wangdu,’ @Wangchuk66, on Twitter, he talks about the unsung heroes of Ladakh. “Where others struggle to breathe.. they work the whole day & keep the roads open... At 18,000+ ft altitude & minus 20 °C in the day,” reads the post’s caption. Since being shared, the video has gained 2k retweets. “Hats off to these heroes and everybody who works tirelessly at such a high altitude of #ladakh where oxygen is absent,” a user commented.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal