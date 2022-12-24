All section
The Logical Indian Crew
They Notice Your Efforts Too!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 24 Dec 2022 10:47 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Join the kind community @efgorg @furry_angels16 deserves our appreciation for the kind of work they do. This time they placed cozzy bori beds with @sid__art @boysandmachinesindia @_nikitayadav_, an excellent initiative to help and take care of street angels on the streets. Notice the tail wags and the happiness stored in this video. Much love from EFG!
