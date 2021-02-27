Videos

There Has Been All Out Denigration And Vilification Of Dissent :P. Sainath

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   27 Feb 2021 8:22 AM GMT
Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
P.Sainath, Founder Editor of the People’s Archive of Rural India speaks to The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur to discuss the ongoing farmers’ protest and vilification of dissent among other things.

