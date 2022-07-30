All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

The Story Of Kerala Couple Who Operate A Bus Together Is Winning Hearts

Tareen Hussain

Writer: Tareen Hussain

Tareen Hussain

Tareen Hussain

Remote Intern

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tareen Hussain

Kerala,  30 July 2022 3:25 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Tareen Hussain

Tareen Hussain

Tareen Hussain

Remote Intern

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tareen Hussain

Giri and Thara, a couple, operate a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus together, with their base at Haripad KSRTC depot in Alappuzha district. Not only does the bus have a CCTV and a music system, it is beautifully decorated from inside too. A video of the bus has been doing the rounds on social media.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Select A Tag 
Kerala 
Couple 
Operate 
Bus 
Winning 
Hearts 

Must Reads

My Story: 'My Mother Used To Work For 8 Hours Barefoot In Factory, She Couldn't Even Afford A Footwear'
Manisha Ropeta Makes Heads Turn By Becoming Pakistan's First Hindu Woman Senior Cop
My Story: 'My Vision Impairment And Vitiligo Couldn't Stop Me Living Life With Dignity'
Nasal Spray Lowers COVID-19 Viral Load By 94-99% In 24-48 Hours; Finds New Lancet Study
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X