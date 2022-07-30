All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
The Story Of Kerala Couple Who Operate A Bus Together Is Winning Hearts
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Kerala, 30 July 2022 3:25 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Giri and Thara, a couple, operate a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus together, with their base at Haripad KSRTC depot in Alappuzha district. Not only does the bus have a CCTV and a music system, it is beautifully decorated from inside too. A video of the bus has been doing the rounds on social media.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Must Reads
My Story: 'My Mother Used To Work For 8 Hours Barefoot In Factory, She Couldn't Even Afford A Footwear'