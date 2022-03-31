All section
The Escape Act Of 1907- Great Houdini Jumping Off A Bridge Handcuffed in Rochester

Writer: Aditya Pran Changkakati  (Video Journalist) 

31 March 2022

Harry Houdini was a famous American magician who was known for his incredible escapes. He began his career as a trapeze artist in circuses at a young age, and after relocating in New York City in 1882, he tried his luck in vaudeville shows. Houdini gained an international notoriety for his spectacular escapes from shackles, ropes, and handcuffs, as well as from other confined containers ranging from milk cans to coffins to prison cells, beginning around 1900. In this clip he is seen jumping off of a bridge while handcuffed in Rochester, New York in 1907.

