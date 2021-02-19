The Entire Agrarian Crisis Has Been "Corporate Hijack Of Indian Agriculture": P. Sainath

Part 2: P. Sainath, Founder Editor of the People’s Archive of Rural India speaks to The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur to discuss on agrarian crisis, govt’s role in solving the farmers’ protests, women protesters, climate change affecting farmers and why he demands for a special session of parliament to discuss the agrarian crisis.

