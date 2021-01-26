30-Yr-Old Adilaxmi Is Telangana's Only Woman Mechanic
India | 26 Jan 2021 7:14 AM GMT
Breaking the stereotype, she does everything from changing tyres of 2 wheelers to trucks and carriers in a small repair shop in Sujatha Nagar, Kothagudem.
30-year-old Adilaxmi, a mother of two children is Telangana's only woman mechanic. Breaking the stereotype, she does everything from changing tyres of 2 wheelers to trucks and carriers in a small repair shop in Sujatha Nagar, Kothagudem. In order to make ends meet, the Adilaxmi and her husband had set up a mechanic and welding shop.
"I now can handle the work like mending a punctured inner tube, greasing and fitting tyres into the vehicle rim and axle on my own, though it seemed tough initially. We serve the customers round the clock," she said.
