Telangana Weaver Surprises PM Modi With Handwoven G20 Logo, Wins Praise

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Telangana,  29 Nov 2022 4:27 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 95th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on November 27, praised a weaver from Rajanna Sircilla, named Yeldi Hari Prasad, who gifted him a magnificent self-woven logo of the G20 Summit, which will be hosted by India next year. Locals and the weavers’ community of Sircilla town were overwhelmed after hearing about the PM’s reference to their own Hari Prasad Community members gathered around Prasad and praised him. Along with the unique gift, Hari Prasad also sent a letter explaining the issues faced by the community members, the PM said.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
