All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana: Union Tourism Minister Distributes Toilet Cleaning Machines To 100 Govt Schools
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Telangana, 12 Dec 2022 5:31 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy on December 10 distributed high-pressure toilet cleaning machines to about 100 representatives of Government Schools from Secunderabad Parliamentary Constituency, which he represents in Parliament, at the Government High School at Jamia Osmania, Vidyanagar. He cleaned a couple of toilets and the surroundings himself with the new tools to demonstrate their use.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Karnataka: World Design Council To Support State Govt In Developing Design Thinking In Schools & Colleges
Hyderabad's Agastya Jaiswal Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Boy To Complete Post Graduation At 16