The Logical Indian Crew

Telangana: Union Tourism Minister Distributes Toilet Cleaning Machines To 100 Govt Schools

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Telangana,  12 Dec 2022 5:31 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy on December 10 distributed high-pressure toilet cleaning machines to about 100 representatives of Government Schools from Secunderabad Parliamentary Constituency, which he represents in Parliament, at the Government High School at Jamia Osmania, Vidyanagar. He cleaned a couple of toilets and the surroundings himself with the new tools to demonstrate their use.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
