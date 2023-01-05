All section
Telangana: Engineers Restore 5th Pump Of Kannepally Pumphouse Operating Under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme
Telangana, 5 Jan 2023 4:09 AM GMT
On December 28, 2022, the Irrigation Department managed to operate the fifth pump of the Kannepalli pump house of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme on the Godavari river, situated at Medigadda village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, after it suffered massive damage during heavy floods in July last year. It was submerged in the unprecedented flood witnessed in the river Godavari in the wee hours of July 14, 2022.
