Team Indian Air Force! Witness Tiranga Formation Comprising Of 5 'Made In India' Advanced Light Helicopter Mk1
Delhi, 27 Jan 2023 12:15 PM GMT
On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, the Indian Air Force (IAF) presented a spectacular display of the Tiranga formation, comprising 5 Made In India Advanced Light Helicopter Mk I of the Sarang helicopter. @airnewsalerts have shared the video on Twitter, which has filled people's hearts with enthusiasm and patriotism. The Republic Day Parade ceremony started this morning with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial where he led the nation in paying solemn tributes to the brave-hearts by laying a wreath.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal