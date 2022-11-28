All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu Witnesses Making Of 'Manjappai'; Enterprising Women Stitches Cloth Bags To Support Their Family
Tamil Nadu, 28 Nov 2022 4:34 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Yellow cloth bags or 'Manjappai' can be usually seen at weddings in Tamil Nadu with the names of the bride and groom printed or at shops with the brand name in block red or green letters. In the video, shared by @supriyasahuias on her Twitter account, several women of a self-help group from TN's Madurai district can be seen stitching the cloth bags. The video's caption reads, "With their hard-earned money, they educate their kids & look after their family."
