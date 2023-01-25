All section
Tamil Nadu: Turtle Conservation & Rehabilitation Centre To Come Up At Chennai
Tamil Nadu, 25 Jan 2023 5:57 AM GMT
The Tamil Nadu government will set up a ₹6.30 crore turtle conservation and rehabilitation centre in Chennai to boost its conservation efforts. Turtles are facing severe threats due to increasing biotic pressure. On Friday, an order issued by Supriya Sahu, secretary of the environment, climate change and forest department, said the centre would rescue and offer treatment to injured turtles and release them back into the sea. The centre will be set up at Guindy Park with facilities like a turtle pool and shed and as a temporary home for sick and injured turtles.
