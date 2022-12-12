All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu: Start-Up Company Invents Solar-Powered Plastic Recycling Machine
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Tamil Nadu, 12 Dec 2022 4:18 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
At the TN Climate Summit 2022, a Start-Up company presented a solar-powered plastic bottle recycling machine that can recycle around 800 plastic bottles at one charge. @supriyasahuias shared the video on her Twitter account, where she can describe how the machine works. “The cap has to be removed separately because it goes for different kinds of recycling,” she said.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Karnataka: World Design Council To Support State Govt In Developing Design Thinking In Schools & Colleges
Hyderabad's Agastya Jaiswal Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Boy To Complete Post Graduation At 16